Danielle Faulker took her daughters on holiday to Greece, but they found themselves in a real nightmare: the story

The story told by this mother has spread on the web and in a few days has already traveled around the world. Her name is Danielle Faulker and this summer she took her daughters on vacation to Kefalonia, Greece. However, what should have been days of relaxation turned out to be a real nightmare for the family. Back in Wales, her country, the woman immediately contacted her lawyer.

Danielle Faulker and her daughters, 15-year-old Amelie and 17-year-old Isobel, chose Kefalonia as a holiday destination. They booked a room atApollonian Asterias Resort and Spa, through a TUI operator. But having reached the goal, their expectations were decidedly disappointed.

Three thousand pounds, an expense that he wanted to bear to make his girls happy, but brought them home after living in a real nightmare. The first to feel bad was the woman. On the second day of vacation, she started to acause nausea and diarrhea. The resort doctor examined and treated her with antibiotics and injections.

She wasn’t the only one, several tourists in those same days fell ill, accusing the same symptoms as her, including her daughters. In the pool and on the sunbeds there were rat droppings. Danielle was shocked.

I sacrificed and saved up for months to be able to take my daughters on vacation. Enthusiasm and excitement quickly faded. I’ve never been this bad in my life. Then it was my daughters’ turn and the most worrying thing is that we weren’t the only ones. I’ve contacted my lawyer, because the least we deserve is an explanation as to why our vacation has turned into a nightmare.

This mother is fighting with her lawyer to get some answers and a compensation, after what she was forced to live. Her story has already made the rounds on the web.