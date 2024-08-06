A couple’s vacation turned into a tragedy of catastrophic proportions. A couple of tourists found themselves in Australia near Cooktown when they suddenly fell into a crocodile-infested river. The wife survived but there was nothing that could be done for her 40-year-old husband.

Dave and Jane

Here’s what happened to this couple.

Vacation in Australia turns into a nightmare

A couple in their 40s decided to spend their holidays in Australia with the aim of exploring this unique and at times adventurous land. Jane Carey and the husband Dave Hogbin they then went to Cooktown where they began to explore the wild environment of the area.

Annan River

The two, originally from Newcastle, found themselves crossing a river, but unfortunately they slipped into it. They survived the fall without knowing that the river in question is inhabited by ferocious crocodileswho immediately pounced on their prey.

The man managed to save the campaign by leaving her arm, but a few moments later he was grabbed by a crocodile which within a few minutes attacked and devoured him. All attempts to rescue him were useless, while the woman did not appear to have suffered any consequences from this event.

Husband saves wife and then dies

Maybe Dave sensed the impending danger, which is why he tried to to push away the wife when she saw the crocodiles approaching. One last act of love before leaving this world forever.

Dave’s Family

The police in the area are carrying out the formal identification process on the victim, but unfortunately there is no doubt about the identity of the man. The crocodile that devoured Dave, a 5-meter specimen, was therefore put down as it was considered responsible for what happened.

The couple also has Three children who fortunately were not present at the time of the accident. The police also came into possession of a video in which some people are seen feeding the crocodiles in the river Annan. This may have attracted the specimens to the places where tourists go, which is why they attacked poor Dave.