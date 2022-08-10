The fact that your car is stolen is a total jerk in all cases. If it’s your hobby project, it’s even more annoying because there’s probably a lot of time and effort in the car that you may never get back. And that’s not even talking about the sentimental value. You then hope that the car will be found, but not in this way.

Two classics were stolen in the same region in the UK within a month. It’s a 1965 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 1985 Ford LTD Wagon. Let’s say they’re worth about $30,000 and $10,000, but that doesn’t really matter. The two stolen cars seemed to have disappeared, until suddenly two exactly the same models appeared at a so-called banger race.

The police came too late for the stolen classics

For now there is no confirmation that it is the two stolen cars, but actually it can not be missed. The models are already rare in the UK and with legal copies people will not easily get this kind demolition derby-like events. The police were called in to confiscate the two cars, but they arrived just too late.

Nothing left pic.twitter.com/O0A0fCkpM0 — Manfacility Metal Works (@ManfacilityW) August 9, 2022

The two American classics were completely destroyed during the event. The two were already stripped and ugly painted in turquoise, but now there is really nothing left to save. The Pontiac of more than five meters is almost half shorter and there is little left of the station wagon. In the video below you can see how the cars come to their end.

The cars were taken by the police and no doubt the people who raced the cars were also arrested. You don’t have to be a claims adjuster to mark these American classics as lost. Hopefully the crooks get an appropriate punishment.