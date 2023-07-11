Hülkenberg out of the points

Sunday still marked by unfortunate episodes for the Haasthis time on the occasion of British Grand Prix. The US team, which had narrowly missed Q3 again with Nico Hulkenbergcrossed the finish line with the only German driver, who arrived in thirteenth position. In full battle for the points in the early stages of the race, the number 27 then returned to the pits to replace the front wing following a contact with Red Bull’s Sergio Perezbut the subsequent entry on track of the Safety Car, combined with a good strategy, allowed the Haas driver to make a good comeback.

Weekend to forget for Magnussen

The safety car, moreover, entered the track 20 laps from the end just after the withdraw of the other Haas’s Kevin Magnussenstopped along the Wellington straight for a failure of its power unit: “There had already been a problem in qualifying and then I didn’t finish the race due to another engine problem, so it wasn’t the best weekend for us – commented the Dane – is a shame, of course, but it’s not like we were in a points-scoring position. I think the tire degradation was better than we expected. We still have some work to do to find some rhythm.”

The damage to the front wing

Top-10 which, had it not been for the contact with Perez, could have potentially reached Hülkenberg, who briefly described the incident and the development of the race: “The race took a hit when Checo passed at the exit of Turn-4 and we made contact – has explained – a big chunk of the front wing came off a lap later and that forced us to pit early. We had to change the aileron and that cost us a lot of time, falling behind. The Safety Car allowed us to get back into the train of cars, but then in the traffic we didn’t have enough pace to pass”.

Haas joined by Williams

The absence of Haas from the points also generated a change in the second half of the manufacturers ranking: on the one hand, the US team still retains the seventh position in the rankings, thanks to the lack of access to the top 10 of the two Alfa Romeo by Bottas and Zhou, who accuse a delay of two points. On the other hand, 7th place is now shared with the Williamswhich thanks to the eighth position of Alexander Albon he thus caught up with his rivals on equal points.