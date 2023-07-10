Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

A wolf has been shot dead in the Dutch municipality of Westerveld in the north-eastern province of Drenthe. A shepherd is said to have been injured earlier.

Westerveld – A shepherd and his flock of sheep are said to have been attacked by a wolf on Sunday morning. The police in the municipality of Westerveld (Netherlands) then shot a wolf on the orders of the mayor, as reported by the dpa news agency. The shepherd was treated in the hospital after the predator attacked. The community spokeswoman was unable to tell how badly the shepherd was injured dpa not say.

Alleged wolf attack on shepherd and his flock of sheep – police in the Netherlands shoot animal

According to reports, there was a sudden wolf attack on one of the shepherd’s premises. According to a police spokesman, the animal was still on the premises when officers arrived. An investigation must clarify whether it is actually a wolf. “It looks very much like it,” the police spokesman continued.

The return of the wolves is worrying residents of Westerveld (Netherlands), the municipality reports on its website. In 2015 the first wolf was sighted in Westerveld. Since then there have been more and more sightings. More and more wolves are also settling in Bavaria, so the district office gives tips on how to behave properly if you encounter a wolf.

Wolf shot dead in the Netherlands: animal welfare reports against shepherds and mayors

Like the Dutch broadcaster RTV Filmed reported, traces indicate that the presumed wolf crawled under what was actually a deterrent fence to get to the sheep. The shepherd tried to drive the predator away with a pitchfork and shovel.

The animal protection raises serious allegations against the mayor and the shepherd. “As it looks now, there was no attack by a wolf on a human, but an attack by a human on a wolf,” writes animal protection in a statement, as reported by the TV station.

After the wolf was shot in the Netherlands: animal rights activists make allegations against shepherds

According to the animal protection organization, the shepherd did not have a wolf-resistant grid and therefore did not adequately secure his sheep, as required by law. “Anyone who attacks a predator with a pitchfork and shovel must expect that the animal will feel threatened and fight back. The protocol for assessing whether a wolf has attacked humans and then needs to be killed was not followed at all. The mayor had no right to order anyone to shoot the wolf,” the broadcaster quoted the organization as saying. Wolves are a protected animal species. However, they always cause problems, especially for shepherds.

In the rural municipality of Westerveld there are now subsidies for wolf-resistant fences for animal keepers. The monitoring of the wolf had also been intensified. According to the municipality, an information meeting on wolves is planned for early October in order to address the public concern caused by the emergence of the predators. There have also been numerous wolf kills in the Ammertal municipality. But never before has one of the killed animals been discovered so close to the housing development as recently in the hamlet of Scherenau. Markus Söder (CSU) supported alpine farmers at the Landfrauentag in April – he advocated the removal of the large predators and wanted to increase the pressure on the federal government. (Vivian Werg with material dpa)