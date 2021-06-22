ofFelix Durach shut down

Former US President Donald Trump is said to have made the proposal as part of his corona policy to accommodate infected US citizens in the Guantanamo prison camp.

Washington DC – Former US President Donald Trump’s corona policy can certainly be described as a kind of negative climax of the four-year term of the now 75-year-old. The 45th President of the United States proposed, among other things, that US citizens should inject disinfectants to protect them against the spreading virus and downplayed the dangers of Covid after his own infection in the media.

Donald Trump: New reports – Ex-US president wanted to send infected people to Guantanamo

As from a report by the Washington Post According to the book “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History”, which will be published at the end of June, Trump is also said to have made other absurd proposals to cope with the pandemic that had not yet been made public. The book by two authors of the Washington Post deals with the “nightmare scenario” that the pandemic management of the Trump administration is said to have portrayed.

According to the reports, Trump is said to have entered into a debate with his employees in February 2020, who had spoken about potential repatriation campaigns of infected Americans abroad. “Isn’t there an island that belongs to us? What about Guantanamo “, the then US president is said to have asked.

USA: infected US citizens to Guantanamo? Berter rejected the proposal

The prison camp at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba is probably one of the most notorious prisons in the world and has repeatedly been the focus of criticism because of the prevailing conditions and violations of prisoners’ human rights. But that’s exactly where Donald Trump apparently wanted to house infected US citizens before they would be allowed to enter again.

Trump’s employees were apparently surprised by the president’s proposal. However, they discarded Trump’s idea due to the fatal media impact that quarantine of US citizens would have had in the facility where terror suspects were previously kept.

Donald Trump rumbled against his own son-in-law over US test strategy – “What idiot?”

The Washington Post also reports on a conversation between the then US president and his health minister Alex Azar. Trump is said to have complained that the government had taken responsibility for the test strategy in the United States. “I will lose the election because of the tests. Which idiot made testing the federal government’s job? ”Complained Trump. Azar then had to point out to the US President that the attempt at the test strategy was an idea of ​​his close advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner. (fd)