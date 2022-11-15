On the other hand, the average on extra-urban roads is lower, stops at 0.5 claims/km. In this case the most dangerous road is the Statale 719 Prato-Pistoia with 8 accidents/km, followed by the Statale 36 of Lake Como and Spluga, in the part that crosses the Milan area with 6.9 accidents/km and the Statale 671 Interurban axis of Bergamo which instead shows 6 accidents/km. Among the most frequent incorrect driving behaviors are distraction, failure to respect precedence and excessively high speed. The ACI report then analyzes overall what were the accidents nationwide last year. In 2021 they are 2,875 died in road accidents in Italy (+20.0% compared to the previous year), 204,728 injured (+28.6%) and 151,875 road accidents (+28.4%), all values ​​up compared to 2020 but still down compared to 2019 (-9.4% victims, -15.2% injured and -11.8% accidents). The number of road accidents has in fact increased compared to the previous year (positively influenced by the lockdowns of the pandemic) but has decreased when compared with the pre-covid data. Among the victims there were 2,396 men (83.3%) and 479 women (16.7%). The percentage of men who died in road accidents is slightly higher than the usual percentage breakdown (81% and 19%) and is presumably due to the change in mobility habits, still influenced by the pandemic containment measures. Drivers died totaled 2,072 (1,870 men and 202 women), passengers 332 (196 men and 136 women) and pedestrians 471 (330 men and 141 women).