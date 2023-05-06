Ranieri sinks Castori with five goals: Lapadula, Azzi, Kourfalidis and the former Spal are the scorers

A Friday to forget for Perugia, Cagliari is unstoppable. Lapadula scores twice, reaches 19 goals in the league and Mancosu even scores from midfield: it ends 0-5 at Curi. The other two goals are by Azzi and Kourfalidis. Castori’s team fails to react and does everything wrong in defense. The fans boo, smoke bombs fly on the pitch: the third from last place with two games still to play weighs heavily. With this victory, Ranieri’s team rises to 54 points and takes fourth position. During the weekend all the other races of the 36th day. Frosinone after the promotion conquered in A challenges Pisa away, Genoa second runs towards the goal: Ascoli is at Ferraris. Bari third at -6 from the rossoblùs faces Modena, closing the Parma-Brescia round on Sunday.

How many mistakes — The hosts start well, then stop after a few minutes. Casasola pushes on the right wing, Luperini tries to find the right space. But in the 5th minute the defense fell asleep on a corner kick. Mancosu receives quickly and crosses, Rosi smooths and Lapadula mocks Furlan: 0-1 for Ranieri’s team. Goal number 18 in the league for the Peruvian striker, momentarily the best scorer in Serie B. Again the class of ’90 shoots high a few minutes later. Perugia tries to react in the 15th minute with a free-kick from Lisi, tussle in the area, nobody manages to touch the net and Azzi sweeps it away. Behind Castori’s formation suffers, in the 21st minute Strelec hits the post on the restart. On 30′ the second defensive error: Azzi crosses from outside, Zappa misses the ball but Furlan doesn’t save: it’s 0-2. Shortly after, the goalkeeper gets hurt and Gori comes in for him. Meanwhile, home fans boo and throw smoke bombs onto the pitch. In the 45th minute Mancosu’s masterpiece also arrives, shooting from midfield and finding the goal on Friday. See also Vanessa Minotti star of the Padel. What an event with Chiara Squaglia, Dj Ringo and ..

Cagliari avalanche — It was late at night for Perugia in the second half. The usual Lapadula steals the ball in midfield, the Sardinians do what they want in the opposing penalty area, receives Kourfalidis and makes it 4-0: first goal in the league for the Greek midfielder. Then the pace slowed down, the hosts tried to turn the ball around but were not very precise in the last few metres. Halfway through the second half, more smoke bombs on the pitch thrown by Perugia fans. In the 69th minute the first real chance for Castori’s men: Di Carmine serves Olivieri who shoots hard at the near post, to save Radunovic. In the 82nd minute Ekong tries with a powerful shot, the Cagliari goalkeeper punches in. On the restart of the Sardinians, Luvumbo engages Gori. In the last few minutes there is also time for the 0-5. Gori saves Barreca’s cross, Lapadula scores and it’s a brace: there are 19 in the season. Thus ends, the relegation nightmare for Perugia is far from far away. See also F1 | Alpine explains the reasons for Alonso's failure to renew

May 5, 2023 (change May 5, 2023 | 22:54)

