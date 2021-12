A period of uncertainty and despair has come to an end for the family of Hans Schonewille, who died from corona. The 27-year-old son of the well-known gym owner, like his father, ended up in intensive care with a corona infection, but he has now been allowed to leave that department. The hospital in Groningen speaks of a miracle, according to the family. “It’s unbelievable how much resilience he still has.”

#Nightmare #son #gym #boss #died #corona #allowed #rid #miracle