Wildfires are out of control on the island of Rhodes. Thousands of vacationers flee on foot with their suitcases. Shocking pictures can be seen on social networks.

Rhodes – An extraordinary heat wave hits Greece. Forest fires have been raging for days. 30,000 people had to be evacuated on the Greek holiday island of Rhodes. The fire is still out of control as of Sunday morning (July 23). There are fires on three fronts, Greek media reports, citing the fire brigade, in the south, in the center and in the north. Strong winds fan the flames. Vacationers had to leave their hotels in a hurry. Residents were evacuated. Videos can be seen on social networks of people walking down the street with their luggage.

Forest fires rage on Rhodes: holidaymakers flee the flames on foot. Thousands had to be evacuated. © Lefteris Damianidis/InTime News/AP/dpa

Huge fires on the holiday island of Rhodes – wind drives flames directly to hotels and villages

Tourists flee Rhodes flames With the help of the Coast Guard, private boats and buses, people were brought out of the danger zone. In the south of the island, the hotels are almost fully booked at the moment. According to a spokeswoman for the German Travel Association (DRV), around 20,000 Germans are on the holiday island. On Saturday afternoon, the fire in the south of the island got out of control. In a short time, people had to leave the places. Dramatic situations unfold.

Vacationers flee from flames on Rhodes: “Some people fled in bikinis. Just in what they were wearing”

“Some people escaped in bikinis. Just in what they were wearing,” Nina (28) from Cologne told RTL. The 28-year-old vacationed with her boyfriend Thomas on Rhodes. The two wanted to leave on July 22nd. Then the fire gets closer and closer to their hotel. The smoke made it difficult to breathe. In addition, it was extremely hot, Nina tells the broadcaster. You’ve never experienced anything like this. Telephoning was impossible. There was no network, all lines “dead”.

“We had wet sports socks in front of our mouths because otherwise we could hardly breathe,” reports Nina. The couple took a taxi to the airport. The driver only had room for two people. A stroke of luck. They didn’t want to wait for the tour operator’s bus anymore. According to RTL, the two have now landed in Germany. If so, even with a detour and delay. Other vacationers are still stuck on the island of Rhodes.

“Collection points are planned in the north of the island for the evacuees until the fires are extinguished. The top priority is the protection of life and limb.” According to the DRV, tour operators want to contact their customers who are planning a trip to Rhodes in the next few days. You would then be informed whether the trip could take place.

Fire rages on the holiday island of Rhodes

Thousands have been housed in gymnasiums, on ferries and in hotels unaffected by wildfires. Some stayed in schools or in the open air. The evacuations continued on Sunday night. “This is not a fire that will be over tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” fire department spokesman Vassilis Varthakogiannis told Skai TV. The fire on Rhodes will “make things difficult for us for days”.

Chaotic scenes in Rhodes – Thousands of tourists and residents flee fire

A Red Cross worker told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini on Sunday morning: “We have completed the evacuation of tourists from Gennadi (these are tourists from Kiotari and Gennadi). Tragic situations, shocking images. In the morning we will only see scorched earth.”

Difficult night on the island of #rhodes for thousands of residents, holiday makers and seasonal staff ordered to evacuate as fire keeps raging. People will spend the night at indoor stadiums, chartered ferries, hotels (not affected by the fires), schools and outdoors on beaches. pic.twitter.com/GFjz4rGwOJ — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) July 23, 2023

Fire on holiday island of Rhodes out of control

Dramatic scenes took place on the island of Rhodes on Saturday afternoon. Thousands of tourists and residents fled the fire with their belongings to save their lives.

Jet2 where are you? No help, contact or guidance. Had to walk 4 miles in the heat across dirt tracks in smoke and ash with a 5 year old. No possessions #jet2 #rhodes #lindosimperial pic.twitter.com/iWBHtFUoYi — Jon Hughes (@hughesy_1985) July 22, 2023

Holiday island Rhodes: Forest fires on three fronts out of control

Firefighters continue to battle the flames. Since dawn, 10 firefighting planes and five helicopters have been deployed. Throwing water on the areas to stem the spread of the flames. On the ground, almost 300 emergency services are trying to extinguish the forest fires. Further reinforcements are expected. Meanwhile, the fire continues to eat its way through the island. In the village of Kiotari, residents are trying to stop the flame front.

Terrible forest fires raged in Greece in 2021. At that time, hundreds of residents and holidaymakers had to be evacuated on the island of Euboea. A video showed incredible scenes.(ml)

