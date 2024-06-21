ROME. Nightmare on board the Frecciarossa 9422. The train that left Naples and headed for Venice was blocked shortly after leaving Rome at 1.35pm today. The convoy stopped just outside the capital, in Settebagni, for two hours, causing serious inconvenience to passengers. A situation that caused “strong embarrassment and irritation on the part of the MIT”, say ministry sources. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini is said to be “determined to convene the leaders of FS, Trenitalia and RFI”.

The people on board, around 500, were forced to endure a perceived temperature of 50 degrees due to the air conditioning going out of order.. Given the impossibility of opening the windows and the increasingly suffocating heat, the conductor opened the doors of the convoy, allowing the elderly and children in particular to breathe despite the torrid air coming from outside. There was also a pregnant woman on the Frecciarossa, as reported by Lidia Fersuoch, councilor of the national association for the protection of the historical, artistic and natural heritage Italia Nostra Venezia, also on board. “We couldn’t breathe,” she said.

As the temperature rose, passengers moved into the dining car in search of water. At first it was made to pay, then it was distributed for free but in a short time the supplies ran out leaving everyone at the mercy of thirst for extreme temperatures.

On the train stopped in the middle of the countryside in the hottest hour of the day, as the minutes passed the first illnesses began to occur. The cell phones ring, it’s a message from Trenitalia announcing that the ticket will be refunded. Meanwhile, hours pass and the discomfort continues to increase. Then another Frecciarossa comes into view. It’s 4.28pm. Two hours have passed since the nightmare began. The relieved passengers begin to applaud and the transfer begins to the new convoy ready to go back towards Tiburtina. Once the change has been completed, on board it is made known that there is no water and it is explained that people will be able to quench their thirst once they return to Rome.

At the moment, the Italian railway network has announced delays of up to 70 minutes on the Rome-Florence high-speed route. The cause? The technical problem on the Frecciarossa train 9422 where hundreds of passengers experienced hell in the middle of nowhere between Settebagni and Capena. High Speed, Intercity and Regional trains – continues RFI – recorded a longer travel time of up to 90 minutes. Regional trains have suffered route limitations and cancellations. High Speed ​​and Intercity trains routed on the conventional line between Settebagni and Orte record a longer journey time of more than 60 minutes.





«It was really bad. There were children, elderly people, pregnant women. Someone fainted”, says Dario Franceschini, former Minister of Culture and PD parliamentarian, who was among the passengers on the Rome-Venice train today. He was headed for a political initiative “but in the end it was too late and I had to give up.” «The train stopped first in Settebagni, then left and shortly afterwards in the middle of the countryside it finally stopped due to a fault. At first it was terrifying because the doors were blocked, it was very hot and it was really hard to breathe. Then they opened the doors but for safety reasons we couldn’t get out and everyone crowded near the doors to get some air. There were those who were feeling sick» said the parliamentarian. «I don’t accuse anyone – adds Franceschini – but I hope that certain facts can contribute to improving interventions when there are emergencies of this kind».