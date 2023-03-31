Nightmare kitchens and the Naples of wonders: Antonino Cannavacciuolo between football, restaurants and TV (on Sky)

From Nightmare Kitchens to… a dream Napoli (scudetto now more than mortgaged, with a view on the quarter-finals of the Champions League): is Luciano Spalletti a coach worthy of… 3 Michelin Stars?

“Spalletti is great because in his words I see a devotion to football, in my opinion he even thinks about it when he sleeps. To create a jewel, a team like this… He is like a great chef who builds his brigade, he always a word for everyone, never on the individual: when the press tries to bring one up, Spalletti takes three or four. Each of us, when he has to build a team, a team aims to make the whole group important. Today we give Spalletti more than 3 Stars for the group he formed”explains chef Antonio Cannavacciuolo to Affaritaliani.it. “I want you to understand just one passage…”

Please..

Nightmare Kitchens is back!

“Two years ago, when he arrived, Osimhen was always offside. And I got angry, ‘but how does it always go off-side?”. Today the Nigerian striker never ends there. It means that the coach was behind him, he went to see the problem on the single player. Spalletti is devoted to football, he has been able to build a huge group, he works a lot on individuals, on the emotional side. I always make comparisons between the brigade and a football team. Always”

For example…

“We need those who push in the preparation in the morning, the one who plates better and is faster, or those who need more space and then put it in the main courses because there is more time in the preparation (since they arrive after appetizers and first courses) . Ultimately we ‘coaches’, we chefs do this. You know there’s who it has to be’fucked up‘ because he gives you more or the other that if you reproach him in front of everyone he gets scared and stops. So you take him aside, take him out into the garden and talk to him, to give him conviction and sprint. This is the team. We who are at the top must understand that we work with twenty-year-olds and we cannot treat everyone equally. Definitely Spalletti, in his world he does the same thing, we see that he is one who goes to work on the single ”

Not just Spalletti. Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, De Laurentiis: 3 protagonists of a championship that will come. What dish would you make for them?

”I would make a nice menu for the whole team. In my opinion, there are many merits of the three you mentioned. First of all De Laurentiis, certainly Osimhen. But I put Kim, Lobotka, Meret, Anguissa in midfield. It’s the collective. Then when you find such a united team, it is logical that Osimhen climbs three meters in height to score goals. Who has that competitive rage. Because there is a team behind it that pushes it. But if Lobotka doesn’t recover the ball, Osimhen doesn’t go up to three meters. The best of my menu is therefore for the whole team. Including Spalletti. Because he, let’s not forget, did a great job on certain players who weren’t who they are today. Do you remember that last year how many did you say about Mario Rui? Today he is one of the best full-backs in the Italian league. How come? There is a conductor who made him who he is. Or Simeone and Raspadori who enter and score: and when they do, the bench stands up as if each of them had scored. He is winning the group. And then…”

Then…

“A very good De Laurentiis and Giuntoli. ‘Cause when they got those players, they all said ‘who is kim? Who is Kvaratskhelia?”

What dish is this Naples?

”What you like best. I may like ‘mixed fried’ and Osimhen may like spaghetti with tomato sauce. And then we’ll do that to him.”

