Japan celebrates the scariest month of the year in style! As a promotional campaign for the film Sadako DX released in Japanese cinemas from October 28you can book at Tokyo really nightmare taxi rides.

It is in fact a constant terror that begins right away, when the taxi arrives, where it is possible to glimpse Sadako from the window. Then we move on to the jumpscare during the journey, which take place through augmented reality images that seem to come out of the screens positioned inside the vehicle.

These Sadako Taxi they are by reservation only using the appropriate app S. Laughs.and their presence is confirmed only for Tokyo. Their duration goes from October 24 until the next November 6.

Source: Official site Street Siliconera