A very typical phrase of kings, “that’s how they put them on Felipe II (or Fernando VII)”, could be used for the Dakar, replacing the Spanish monarchs with a Qatari prince. Nasser Al-Attiyah is hopelessly on track to conquer the Dakar 2023 after the sixth stage of the toughest raid in the world has been primed with his direct rivals.

In a day shortened by the copious rains that fell in the area, and which have also modified stages 7 and 8 of this weekend, turning them into a ‘semi-marathon’ (there will be assistance in the camp for only 2 hours), the Audi of Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz have been left out of the fight for the title this year. In the case of the fourteen-time rally champion, definitively, since he has been forced to leave due to the medical evacuation of his co-driver, Edouard Boulanger. Both the Frenchman and the Spaniard suffered two parallel accidents in the same area, around kilometer 212, after jumping a dune. On landing, Sainz broke the front suspension of his car and tore off a wheel, and although Peterhansel’s case was similar, the physical impact on his co-driver was critical. Although his car was apparently better, it was impossible to continue due to the navigator’s pain, who had to be treated right there.

Sainz had to wait several hours for the assistance to arrive, repair what was damaged and try to resume the march, although it didn’t matter: his chances of victory had vanished. With nine stages still to go, the time to cut was too long to wait for luck to suddenly turn around. At 61 years of age, and with the ‘run-run’ of a definitive retirement getting closer and closer, this has been a very hard setback to digest for the ‘Matador’, singled out in this Dakar not only because of his age or his candidacy, but also even due to the presence of his son, the Ferrari driver in Formula 1, which almost cost him a penalty. The FIA ​​investigated whether Sainz Jr.’s help to close the door of his father’s Audi was considered illegal assistance and, therefore, punishable, but the judges did not want to break the competition in this way.

Everything that happened on this fateful Kings Day for Audi has benefited an Al-Attiyah who took a stage victory that tastes like much more. Sebastien Loeb, who is a world away overall, was second at three and a half minutes, but the deficit he has in the raid standings is too wide. Al-Attiyah, a four-time Dakar winner, has more than an hour to spare over second-placed Henk Lategan, who is also his teammate (and squire) on the Toyota works team and presumably won’t make things difficult for him. in case of a possible problem. A catastrophic breakdown or an accident is the only thing that can prevent you from winning your fifth ‘Touareg’.

Not even a mid-rival such as the local Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who competes for the Overdrive structure (with semi-official Toyotas), will be an enemy for Al-Attiyah, since a few kilometers beyond the black zone for Audi himself ended up out of the race. Easier, impossible for Nasser.

Barreda resists



Even with the scare in his body due to the serious accident he had at the end of stage 5, Joan Barreda remains in full competition for the victory on motorcycles. With a bit more caution, the Valencian came fourth, just over two and a half minutes behind the day’s winner, Luciano Benavides, whose bonuses allowed him to snatch partial victory from his teammate Skyler Howes, who remains the overall leader with three minute and a half margin over Toby Price. Barreda is still outside the podium area, 11 minutes behind the American from Husqvarna but ironically being the first Honda in the standings. After being left out of the official team, the man from Torreblanca is showing the pride that made him the leader of the squad not long ago and for now he is the first sword of the team.

This Saturday’s day will be 333 km instead of the 398 planned and that was going to be the route on Sunday, starting at the Riyadh bivouac, which will be the base of this Dakar until Tuesday. What was going to be the longest stage of this Dakar, the Al Duwadimi loop, remains for Sunday with 345 timed kilometers and not the 473 planned. Al-Attiyah will have less distance to travel on the way to his final victory.