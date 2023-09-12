The ministry’s media official, Muhammad Abu Moshe, said in a statement to the Libyan News Agency that the number of deaths in Derna as a result of the devastating Mediterranean storm exceeded 5,300 people, and there are thousands missing as a result of the disaster.

Abu Mosha confirmed that local rescue teams are continuing to search for missing persons and rescue those stranded and affected, calling for international intervention to assist in rescue efforts and protect those affected by the unprecedented floods.

The stunning death and destruction caused by Storm Daniel underscores its severity, as well as the vulnerability of a country that has been torn by chaos for more than a decade.

Foreign aid just began arriving in Derna on Tuesday, more than 36 hours after the disaster struck.

The floods damaged or destroyed many roads leading to the coastal city, which has a population of about 89,000 people.

Video footage showed dozens of bodies covered and dumped in the courtyard of a hospital in Derna. Another photo showed a mass grave stacked with bodies.