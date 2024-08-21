The game will be available on PC via Steam during the course of the 2025 . The surprises don’t end there, because the original Nightmare House is also coming to Steam next year and it will be completely free.

At the Future Games Show, developers We Create Stuff announced Nightmare House: Reimagined a Nightmare House 2 remake a famous horror-themed mod of Half-Life 2, made by UnrealEngine 5 as a standalone game, with a revamped story, revised and updated mechanics, and new content.

A house full of horrors

Nightmare House: Reimagined is a first-person survival horror game packed with suspense and tension. In this reimagined version, the developers have focused exclusively on the house from the first chapter of the original game, which has been massively expanded, turning it into a game in its own right. There are new rooms, secrets, dangers and a story to uncover.

Our goal will obviously be to survive the horrors inside using an axe to eliminate obstacles on the way and paying particular attention to the dark presence of a mysterious girl who will hunt us.

