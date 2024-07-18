The heat does not loosen its grip on Italy but rather it gets worse with temperatures and mugginess increasing further in the coming days. From North to South we are preparing for another hot weekend according to the latest update of the bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health.

Red-flagged cities today

Today, Thursday, July 18, there are 14 cities with a red flag, that is, the maximum alert with health alarm, reported in the bulletin on heat waves issued by the Ministry of Health. These are Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste and Viterbo.

Italy on fire since Friday

For Friday, July 19, 17 cities will be marked with the maximum alert out of the 27 monitored. They are Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Verona and Viterbo.