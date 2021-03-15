UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to remodel his official residence. Since this is beyond the scope, donations should help with the renovation

London – It is probably one of the most famous addresses in the world: Downing Street 10. In the heart of London, the front door of the British seat of government is emblazoned with white letters from the black, inconspicuous front door. The building complex has served as the official residence of the British Prime Minister since 1902, and Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher made world politics here. Her successor in office, Boris Johnson, has lived in the building with his fiancée Carrie Symonds since 2019. As reported by the British media, the two are planning an extravagant renovation of the building complex. With the help of donations.

Boris Johnson is to fund renovations through donations

Boris Johnson and his fiancée live with their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas in the neighboring building at 10 Downing Street. The houses form a complex where the Prime Minister lives and works. Like the daily newspaper Guardian reports, Johnson is launching a donation pot that will be used, among other things, to renovate the family’s four-bedroom apartment. The reason for this unconventional step: the prime minister and his fiancée have a budget of around 35,000 euros to redesign the rooms. It seems too little for the extra wishes of the family.

Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, admitted in an interview with the TatlerMagazine gives an assessment of the current establishment of the seat of government. It was a “John Lewis nightmare,” complained the 32-year-old. John Lewis is a furniture store that offers mid-range furnishings. Symonds’ statement should be understood as a criticism of the “previous tenants” of 10 Downing Street, who designed the government and residence to their liking. So now is to be rebuilt. With donations from powerful donors.

Boris Johnson is probably based on the American model when collecting donations

As the Daily Mail writes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to party friends about the escalating costs of the renovation. His fiancée spent “over 100,000” on the new facility – including golden wallpaper, which is likely to be a particularly heavy burden on financial planning.

Since the extravagant renovation measures are beyond the planned budget, the prime minister is looking for alternative financing options. As reported by the British media, the donation pot could officially be used for “monument protection”. A government spokesman suggests the same notion: The building complex on Downing Street is a “work building”, it is said. “Maintenance work and modifications” happen regularly, he quotes Guardian.

A funding pot based on the American model is now to be created for the renovation work on the building. As the Daily Mail reported that the presidential family in the United States has an amount of US $ 100,000 with which to remodel the White House.

It remains to be seen whether the British Prime Minister’s and his family’s extravagant renovation plans will meet with popular understanding. Great Britain is particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic, with many people losing their jobs as a result of the economic consequences of the pandemic. The luxury conversion of the government and residence could cost the prime minister sympathy during the crisis. (jjf)

List of rubric lists: © Victoria Jones / picture alliance / dpa / PA Wire