This sunny morning, which is in stark contrast to how many feel here, affected residents look resignedly at the destroyed SSW flat De Libra. They take a look at the unreal that became reality yesterday. Thursday evening they already had the chance to get some stuff from their flat together with the fire brigade. At least if there was anything left of that. “I was able to pick up the photo of my deceased son,” says Marja Backus (66) visibly emotional.