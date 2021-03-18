E.t is the GAU for 871 students in Baden-Württemberg who passed the written part of the first state examination in law at the beginning of March. At the beginning of this week, the State Judicial Examination Office (LJPA) in Stuttgart announced that they had to rewrite an exam in criminal law due to an examination failure. Circumstances had subsequently become known, according to which one had to assume that parts of the task were already known to a part of the test subjects, which could no longer be delimited, three days before the criminal law exam on March 4. For reasons of “equal opportunities”, they see no other option, it says in an email from the LJPA that was diligently shared on Facebook and Twitter.

There, and in two petitions, the test subjects affected are now venting their displeasure. They are demanding evidence of the alleged attempt at fraud and ask Justice Minister Guido Wolf (CDU), once a law student himself in Constance, to refrain from the “immense psychological stress” of a final exam. Because according to the examination regulations, the LJPA has a margin of discretion as to how it deals with procedural errors in the state examination.

Supervision assigns the wrong task

Exam candidates describe that on March 1, during an examination in Konstanz in public law, the wrong text was accidentally handed out – which was intended for the criminal law examination on March 4. Of the 75 exercise sheets, only 74 were collected again. Nevertheless, the criminal justice exam actually took place three days later.

Angry students now ask why they should atone for a mistake made by a supervisor. The Justice Department regrets the incident. On Monday, March 1st, it was announced from Constance that it had been counted three times and that no exercise sheet was missing. That is why the LJPA decided that the exam does not have to be exchanged, writes a spokesman in response to a request from the FAZ. It was not until March 10 that a third party from another city in Baden-Württemberg announced that a copy was missing in Constance and was handed over to supervision a few minutes later by a candidate.



Many students take up to a year and a half to prepare for their state law examinations. The written examination phase is also a physical stress phase for the candidates.

:



Image: Bergmann, Wonge





Examination office pulls the emergency brake

Things then got too hot in Stuttgart, you had to pull the emergency brake and set an appointment for a retest. Regardless of how popular the students’ petitions are, they will probably have to pass another five-hour exam in mid-April.

The “criminal law Wednesday”, as law students in Baden-Württemberg call the day off before their last exam, on which they learn as much knowledge as possible in their short-term memory, is canceled this time. Instead: Almost four weeks of concentrated learning. Anyone who has so far put “loophole” in criminal law should now even be happy about the mishap.