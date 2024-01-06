Emergency landing for an Alaska Airlines flight: the plane first loses a window, then a cabin panel. The videos published on social media document 'the hole' that forces the plane to return and land in Oregon, at Portland International Airport. “The crew referred to a pressurization problem”, announced the Federal Aviation Administration, as reported by CNN, which also reports the version of a passenger, Kyle Rinker: the window would have 'exploded' immediately after take-off.

“It happened suddenly, we had just reached altitude and the window with the panel 'exploded'…”, he says, highlighting that everyone realized what had happened “when the oxygen masks came on” . The airline explains that “the plane returned to Portland International Airport and landed safely with 171 passengers and 6 crew members. We are investigating the incident and will share more information as it becomes available.”

According to CNN, which cites documentation available to the FAA, the aircraft involved is a 737 Max 9, the latest certification dates back to October 25, 2023. “We are aware of the accident involving Alaska Airlines flight AS1282. We are We are working to gather more information and we are in contact with our airline client. A Boeing technical team is ready to support the investigation”, the post published on X by Boeing.