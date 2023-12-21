1. Calero placed a five-man defense and brought on the young Sabater on the right side



The circumstances for the last game of the first round already seemed complex. Efesé added seven casualties, which could not count on Kiko Olivas, Calero, Solà, Ortuño, Ferreiro Juan Carlos Real and the last minute absence of Narváez. Calero chose to weather the storm by placing five defenders at the back. He recovered Jairo in the starting eleven and made the youthful Sabater debut in Second in the right wing. Musto and Alarcón formed the double pivot. A priori, the Madrid coach, who only had 16 field players, sought to cement an area that he had suffered greatly in last weekend's match against Burgos at Cartagonova (0-3). It was difficult to imagine worse consequences than what happened. Everything went wrong.

2. Huesca, who had scored five goals with the ball in play, scored three in eight minutes



The first half had started with a cold rhythm. In addition, a stoppage due to a fan getting dizzy in the stands cooled him down even more. However, Efesé showed themselves absolutely incapable as soon as the locals began to surround Marc Martínez's area. Without doing anything out of this world, Huesca made an insurmountable difference for the Cartagena team. Three shots and three goals for El Alcoraz. The saddest thing for the albinegros was the feeling of conceding chances without the rivals having to make any kind of effort.

Huesca was not a particularly scoring team. In fact, they only had 13 goals in the first 20 games, of which 8 had been from set pieces. However, an unfortunate disconnection by Cartagena caused them to score three goals in just eight minutes and mortally wound Efesé.

3. The Albinegra defensive solidity is conspicuous by its absence and the offensive ineffectiveness also punishes them



Cartagena is not defending well. They are the worst team in the league, deservedly so. Six goals against in just two games have been the culmination of an embarrassing first round. Since Calero's arrival, a clean sheet has been kept in only two games. Likewise, among the eleven starting players in this Thursday's match against Huesca they had only scored four goals in the twenty games played so far (one Fontán, two Luis Muñoz and one Jansson).

4. Mikel Rico and Ayllón enter a second half that was once again a training session



At the end of the first 45 minutes, Calero decided to move the tree somewhat, seeking to clean up, at least, the very poor image of the first half. Mikel Rico and Iván Ayllón replaced Gonzalo Verdú and Sabater. The striker from Valladolid, at least, gave some bite to Cartagena in a second half that was absolutely inconsequential.

5. Efesé finishes the first round worse than in 2011-12 and needs a miracle to save itself



The first round of the albinegro team ends in the worst possible way. When Cartagena seemed to have risen, after the victories in Elche and against Sporting de Gijón, they once again showed the image of a cadaverous team against Burgos and Huesca.

The Cartageners reach the middle of the season with only 15 points, so they will need approximately 35 in the second round to save themselves. They are what Sporting has added or one more than what Espanyol has done in the first 21 games of the season. Salvation will need a miracle.

At this point in the competition, Efesé has five points less than in its last relegation, in the 2011-12 season. But, also, the numbers are the worst in the league. It is the team that has scored the fewest goals (17) and the one that has conceded the most (34).

Several footballers have given a more than disappointing level. The arrival of five or six reinforcements in a winter market that seems extremely complicated seems the only option to look for something that, right now, is frankly difficult to believe in.