Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Copa America is witnessing unrest before its scheduled launch on June 13 in Brazil, which is threatened with cancellation due to the objection of “samba” players, as it threatens the players’ lives at risk, which threatens to repeat the Argentine players’ strike to demand a law specifying their meals and rights, which lasted from the summer of 1948 to April 1949, which spread to the rest of the continent.

The Copa America, which will be hosted by Brazil from June 13 to July 10, has reached the stage of a bottleneck, in light of the wave of objections from the Brazilian players and the solidarity of the rest of the players of the other teams with them, for not holding the event, which represents a danger to everyone. Many Brazilian stars expressed dissatisfaction with their country’s government approval of hosting and demanded the cancellation of the tournament, and Casemiro refused to appear at the press conference before meeting Ecuador, in protest of his country’s participation in and hosting the tournament.

The players of the other teams are in solidarity with the Brazilian players, which warns of a repetition of the 1948 strike, which began with the Argentine players’ strike to demand a law granting them their rights, and lasted for 8 months from the summer of 1948 to April 1949, and the rest of the players on the continent joined them. The Argentine Football Association suspended the local championship in 1948 due to player protests led by Adolfo Pedernera and Alfredo Di Stefano, which resulted in a strike by players in an attempt to obtain their professional rights and the passage of a law, which spread to the rest of the continent.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, Atletico Madrid and Uruguay striker, expressed his opposition to the idea of ​​holding the tournament, and said in statements published by the Spanish newspaper “AS”: “It caught my attention that the Copa America is playing in such a complex situation, which we are going through, that priority should be given to human health.”

And Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, announced that he would not hesitate to cancel the matches scheduled in the city in the event of the exacerbation of the Corona virus, and “Conmebol” and the Brazilian Confederation did not contact the Rio municipality about holding the tournament, and I do not see any benefit from it and the current time is not appropriate to organize it. Paes noted that club matches, such as the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores for South American clubs, were allowed in Rio behind closed doors, according to a decree in effect until June 14; That is, until the day after the launch of the Copa America from the capital, Brasilia, and in case the situation deteriorates, we will have another decree that will put an end to that.

Rio will host the first matches on June 14, which brings together Argentina and Chile at the Nilton Santos Stadium, which hosted the athletics competitions during the 2016 Olympics. Seven matches will be held in this stadium, including one of the two semi-final matches, while the final will be held at the Maracana Stadium.

Voices condemned the decision to transfer the tournament to Brazil, which is considered the second largest country affected by the Corona epidemic, with the death of nearly 470,000 people, and the choice fell on Brazil, which suffers as a result of the outbreak of the Corona virus, to host the continental championship after Colombia was excluded due to security problems and then its hosting partner Argentina withdrew. due to the repercussions of “Covid-19”.