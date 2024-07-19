Nightlife | Young women are forcibly molested in nightclubs – The restaurant chain needs tougher ways to intervene

Nightlife|The constant harassment of nightclubs could be tackled in other ways than through training and communication, says the director of the group known for the Heidi’s Bier Bar chain.

Interference is a constant problem in nightlife.

HS editor’s summer night bar tour the end result speaks of the harsh reality: a woman faces continuous harassment in the night of Helsinki.

The problem could be curbed more if wanted. HS asked several restaurant chains for an interview, but only a few responded.

Harassment is especially visible during festive seasons, such as the busiest holiday seasons and Christmas time, says the country manager of the Danish Rekom Group, which runs Heidi’s Bier Bar and the nightclub Butchers in Helsinki Frederik Mygind.

“The bigger the city, the more problems,” he summarizes.

It is easier to blend in with the crowd and look for victims, while in small towns the social pressure to behave well in front of acquaintances is greater.

Nowadays Rekom’s strategy is to invest in staff training and supervision. According to Mygindi, the restaurants have roving security guards who monitor the situation and intervene if necessary.

Usually, intervention means removing the harasser from the restaurant.

During busier seasons, restaurants advertise the Ask for Angela concept.

The idea, originating in Britain, is simple: disturbing behavior can be reported discreetly by asking at the counter if Angela is at work. This way, the staff knows how to offer help, and the victim does not have to explain the situation in front of others.

Angela is not asked often, but at least the system communicates that the company is aware of the problems and alert, says Mygind.

SOK also relies on training and customer notifications, the group says. SOK’s lively places to go in Helsinki include Mummotunneli and Zetor.

Communication and harder means than education are also possible, Mygind reflects.

The group has considered hoods for drinking glasses, which prevent cases of intoxication. This is also the method used in Britain.

So far, there has been no need for hoods in the Nordic countries, but you can exchange the drink for a new one at the counter if you suspect that someone has added something to it, says Mygind.

Some kind of rest rooms could also help. There would be no music or alcohol on offer, but a trained member of staff waiting. In this way, the victims of harassment would get away from the commotion and get help in a calmer environment.

In international in comparison, reporting of harassment is at the same level in Norway and Finland. In Denmark, it is told more sensitively, perhaps because of a more outspoken culture, Mygind thinks.

In Mygindi’s opinion, the problem should not be left only to restaurants to solve, but the safety of the nightlife should also be considered, for example, with regard to revelers’ trips home.

He longs for the same broad safety-related discussion in Finland as, for example, in Norway. There, the restaurant industry, the police, the rescue service and other parties related to nightlife look for solutions together.

The more the matter is exposed in the media and in everyday conversations, the better, says Mygind.

“The more we talk about harassment, the easier it is for young people starting nightlife, for example, to talk to their parents about it. How to behave, how to act if something happens, who to notify.”

Time can still help and the culture can change. Older age groups are more prominent among the troublemakers, says Mygind. Young people behave better.