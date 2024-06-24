Nightlife | “There is no more drinking like that” – Nightclubs are entering a backwater stage, diagnoses the restaurant manager

Nightlife|According to nightclub Post Bar, clubbing is not trendy. Clubs compete with other entertainment options, says the restaurant director of night club DTM.

“Are heard from the industry, especially at the beginning of the year, that there are fewer people than usual”, says the restaurant manager of the night club DTM Tomi Häkkinen.

Post Bar, a night club in financial difficulties told at the beginning of June to HS that, according to their understanding, the clubs are more broadly in trouble.

According to Post Bar located in Sörnäini, the trend seems to be “hanging out in bars, restaurants, private apartments and outside instead of nightclubs”.

We asked two nightclub competitors that opened in Helsinki’s eastern inner city whether clubs are out of fashion.

In February The Kult club opened at Kulttuuritalo has in a short time experienced “several really good and, unfortunately, a few quieter evenings”, says Kulttuuritalo’s CEO Emilia Mikkola.

DTM, which opened in Teurastamo in October of last year, has recently had a positive vibe, although on some nights “there could have been more people”, says restaurant manager Häkkinen.

Häkkinen doesn’t see that clubbing has completely gone out of fashion, although he recognizes that the industry is experiencing some sort of backwater phase. It may be due to the fact that the clubs also compete with other leisure opportunities, he thinks.

“You can even go mini-golfing, and then you won’t have a hangover on Sunday morning.”

The average consumption of alcohol has also decreased since the beginning of the 2000s, Häkkinen reminds.

“When people come to visit, they might buy a mocktail or a premium artisan beer. There is no more drinking like there used to be.”

Post Bar estimates that the weak financial situation affects the purchasing behavior of young people in particular.

Mikkola from the Kult club says that she is worried about the same phenomenon, even though the newly opened club does not yet have a point of comparison from the past.

DTM’s Häkkinen believes in the Post Bar theory.

“I believe that consumers have a rather difficult financial situation at the moment and that going to a nightclub is a bit like a ‘nice to have’ for people. It is not a necessity for everyday life”, Häkkinen assesses.

He also suspects that the government’s cuts to students will affect the situation.

“I don’t have the data, but even with common sense, it can be concluded that if a large slice of the student aid goes away, then perhaps clubbing will be the first to leave.”

Alan According to Post Bar, the situation can at worst lead to “small independent operators dying in the way of big chains”.

Mikkola and Häkkinen do not believe that the scenario in question is immediately relevant. Häkkinen reminds that what kind of services exist is ultimately up to consumers to decide.

“If customers hope that there are small places like Post Bar that bring foreign artists to Finland, then you have to visit them.”

In addition to Post Bar, DTM and Kult-klub, Kaiku, Kuudes linja, Siltanen, Tanner and Ääniwalli also target the same customers in the eastern inner city.

Is there too much supply in the area?

Häkkinen does not believe in oversupply, but in a momentary drop in demand. According to him, clubs in the city center also struggle with the same problems.

Mikkola cannot say whether there is too much supply. At least he doesn’t hope so.

“I would like to hope that we can all fit together in the eastern inner city,” says Mikkola.