Queues in front of the pub, shawarma restaurants that reign supreme and crowded squares and streets. Saturday evening in some places in the country it seemed as if New Year’s Eve was being celebrated. In Tilburg it became so busy that the police had to intervene because people threatened to come under pressure. Yet there were few excesses. “It was especially busy,” said several police units in the country.











Due to the relaxations that started from Saturday, it was possible again on Saturday evening to dance and party for a few hours, without keeping the mandatory one and a half meters away. This was possible when people showed a negative test result at the door. This often resulted in large queues.

At Café Philip on the Korte Heuvel in Tilburg it was even so busy that the police had to take action. “We have taken measures at the request of the doormen and the owner. People threatened to be oppressed,” a police spokeswoman said. Café Philip eventually closed its doors temporarily, to ensure that the people in the queue had to spread out over the various bars in Tilburg’s city center. According to the spokeswoman, the first night out went well. What was striking is that there were relatively many young walkers. “People got drunk early. Some fines have also been issued for usual things such as urinating in public and lighting, but not related to corona.”

Utrecht yearns

The early drunkenness could also be observed in Utrecht. Reporter Ard Schouten went into the city center of Utrecht yesterday and found many tipsy nightlife crowd there early in the evening. “It was striking how many intoxicated people were walking down the street. In other words, sway. Or is it a street scene that we are no longer used to?”

Thick lines in The Hague

Anyone who wanted to go out had to be tested first. There were therefore thick lines with a waiting time of one and a half hours at the test street at De Werf in The Hague yesterday to gain access to an event. And that could be seen that same night in the center of The Hague. Where dance floors on the Plein remained empty for the past fifteen months, they were full again this weekend. Full.

Walking around someone with an arc of one and a half meters away was no longer necessary yesterday. That was also impossible to do. Shoulders were needed to walk through the crowds in The Hague.

Similar to ‘before’

It was also busy in Amsterdam, but there were no excesses. Six people were arrested on Saturday night, but all these arrests were all ‘football related’, and had nothing to do with going out.

It also remained clear in Helmond, Eindhoven and Den Bosch. The police say there: “In a general sense, the situation was similar to what it was ‘before corona’. That means there were again minor fights, insults, ID violations, urinating in public; incidents associated with the hospitality industry. Several arrests have been made and fines have also been issued. We have no incidents that really stand out or that could be classified as ‘special’.”