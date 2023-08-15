Nightlife | A special twist in Mummotunnel: customers’ mobile phones are constantly being stolen

Mummotunnel’s customers have lost a lot of mobile phones and wallets this summer. The police say that a group of foreign professionals are often behind the pickpocketing gangs.

HELSINKI The night club Mummotunnel in the center has recently seen a particularly high number of cell phone thefts. According to HS data, there are several cases from this summer alone.

Active Mummotunnel visitor by Patricia Karelli has published warnings about the matter in Facebook bus radio groups. He has been going to Mummotunnel since the 1990s, but according to him, a new phenomenon has arrived there in the last few years. He says that phones are now being stolen “on a large scale” in the nightclub.

“The last time I was there, a woman came to the bar and told me that her phone had just been taken. At the same time, the man at the counter said that from him too,” says Karellin.

The extent of the wave of thefts can be seen, for example, in the DNA store in the nearby shopping center Forum, where HS visited on Tuesday to ask about the situation. It is reported from there that three new phones were sold this weekend alone to people who said that the previous phone was stolen in Mummotunnel.

One of the store’s employees estimates that to replace the phones stolen from Mummotunnel, new ones will be picked up from the store in four to five weeks.

HS has no information on whether the situation is similar in other nightclubs in the city center.

Previously in June, HS reported on one case in which A Helsinki woman’s phone was stolen in Mummotunnel. In the story, the woman said that she had been grabbed from behind by a man on a full dance floor. He had told the man to loosen his grip.

Shortly after the incident, the woman had left the dance floor to the counter, where she noticed that her bag was open and her phone was gone.

The cases that happened now seem to be of the same type based on social media discussions. Mobile phones and wallets are allegedly being walked with the crowd.

For example, in the Helsinki Puskaradio group, there are plenty of conversations about the alleged thefts in Mummotunnel.

Criminal inspector Jari Illukka The Helsinki Police Department does not comment in more detail on the situation of the individual restaurant, but provides some related information.

According to Illukka, groups of pickpockets have traditionally been professionally operating groups arriving in Finland from abroad. The group arrives across the border, commits thefts for a while and then leaves the country.

Could this kind of group be the case in Mummotunnel’s cases?

“Usually it refers to that. Usually, when there are many cases in groups, it is about a group. Either they get caught in the end or they leave the country,” says Illukka.

Illukka says that “in a certain area of ​​central Helsinki” 126 crimes have been recorded this year, 80 percent of which are thefts. The high number could refer specifically to the Mummotunnel cases, but Illukka does not confirm this.

This summer Patricia Karellin has visited Mummotunnel three times. He says that he heard about several stolen phones and wallets each time. He says he also discussed the matter with the law enforcement officers.

Now he has taken it upon himself to warn customers. In addition to Facebook posts, she has a habit of telling women celebrating in the Mummotunnel that you should never carry a small bag on your back.

“When Laura Voutilainen was performing there, I was in the clear, so it was easy to observe people. After all, the place was full and many people had their bags on their backs,” says Karellin.

“I’m not at all surprised when someone wrote on social media about the same evening that their phone was taken from their bag. I heard that when he was left there after the comma, there were five others there looking for theirs,” he continues.

According to Karellini, Mummotunneli does not warn people about theft, because it could lose customers because of this.

Karellin tries to warn female visitors in particular that it’s not a good idea to keep a purse on your back because of pickpocketing.

Grandma’s tunnel restaurant manager Riku Haajanen didn’t have time to give a phone interview about the restaurant’s situation on Monday or Tuesday morning.

Haajanen writes to HS by e-mail that the place is popular, and with a large number of customers celebrating, unfortunately, the customers’ belongings can get lost or they are probably also stolen.

As preventive security measures, the restaurant reminds customers to take care of their belongings. He also adds that there are security guards in the area at all entrances and on the terrace to prevent traffic jams and disorder.

According to Haajanen, the arrangements cannot be commented on in more detail for security reasons. He urges you to contact the authorities about the stolen goods.

Criminal inspector According to Illukka, the Helsinki police use civilian police officers in night life to investigate thefts.

“We try to use all available means. In this type of crime, preliminary intelligence is key. We have good international relations and if a group from abroad comes to Finland, we will receive information,” he says.

“The police also try to be present where there are a lot of people. Restaurants are one, but also tourist attractions and public transport, where you are close to others. They are a suitable operating environment for professional thieves,” Illukka continues.

According to Criminal Inspector Illuka, the police is currently not aware of any pickpocketing ring in which the suspects have been caught.