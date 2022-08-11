Nightingale was postponed from Inflexion Games: the game was supposed to make its debut in early access later this year, but theexit was moved to the first half of 2023.

Announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Nightingale is a cooperative-based survival with a fantasy-style open world setting, in which it is possible to build outposts and fight increasingly strong enemies by moving from one scenario to another through portals.

“We had to make the difficult decision to postpone Nightingale early access to the first half of 2023,” the development team wrote. “A choice based on two considerations. The first is the will to switch to Unreal Engine 5: After understanding the potential of this graphics engine, we decided to update the game now rather than after release. ”

“The second consideration is that Inflexion Games is committed to offering the best experience possible and fully express the potential that the Nightingale universe of realms will bring to players. To do this, it takes extra time to make substantial improvements, introduce content and refine the gameplay. “

“In the coming weeks you will receive new updates on the game and development from the team. Until then we thank you for the continued support and enthusiasm you have shown: it will take a little longer for the mystical portals of Fae to open, but we’re glad you want to share this journey with us. “