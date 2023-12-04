Nightingale developer Inflexion Games has announced it’ll be conducting stress tests for the game’s servers in early 2024.

The “gaslamp fantasy” survival game is currently in closed testing, but the stress test will be an open playtest.

Inflexion Games is inviting players to help “break the portal network” and all you need to do if you’re interested in taking part is requesting access to the playtest on Nightingale’s Steam page.

The developer notes that if you’ve been involved in previous playtesting for Nightingale, this does not grant access to the stress test and you need to sign up on Steam to be eligible.

The test will happen in “early” 2024, and Inflexion says it’ll release more information, dates, and times for the stress test in January. The studio said it hopes players will be able to try the first couple of hours of the game “without interruption.”

In the most recent developer update video, Inflexion said it’s aiming to accommodate “as many people as we can” for the stress test. Inflexion also revealed Puck, the omniscient fae who will guide players, is voiced by English actor Mark Warren, who currently plays the title role in crime drama series Van der Valk.

The latest developer update on Nightingale from Inflexion.

After a string of delays, Nightingale is currently set to launch into early access on 22nd February, 2024. Ed (Nightingale – no relation to the game) got to take a look around the world of Nightingale at Gamescom earlier this year, where he was impressed by its Victorian era meets high fantasy setting.