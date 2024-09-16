Let’s talk about Nightingale v0.5.0 called “ Realms Rebuilt “, a name that clearly suggests that the team’s intention is to recreate what previously didn’t work.

Nightingale – Inflexion Games’ survival game in Early Access since February – hasn’t had a great start but the team is working steadily to improve the work. Now, the development company is ready to deliver a new version of the video game to players.

What’s New in Realms Rebuilt in Nightingale

Nightingale’s Early Access update 0.5.0 addresses change the following items:

completely overhaul the progression system

Modify single player mode for a better experience

insertion of a lot of content for the players

The change with the greatest impact seems to be the one dedicated to campaign mode. Players can now explore the Storied Realms, hand-crafted content created by the developers and featuring unique environments. There are also six new bosses and revamped dungeons. Additionally, the procedurally generated maps are called Untamed Realms and include new features to discover.

Players can also use new types of weaponssuch as short and longbows, new Dauntless and Mystic weapons, ten new spells, seven new minor cards, eight new pet types, and even transmog. There are also some gameplay changes, such as the ability to set your Rest Point in any Realm and replay boss encounters while resting.

If you want to learn more about this update, you can read our dedicated preview.