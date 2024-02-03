Ahead of the start of Early Access of Nightingale scheduled for this month, developers Inflexion Games have revealed the full requirements of their MMO, from the minimum ones up to the Ultra ones with 4K resolution and 60fps.
Not only that, the team also revealed that, in addition to the already confirmed XeSS, the game will support upscaling technologies Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3including frame generation, which was also taken into account when drawing up the system requirements as an optional value.
The developers point out that the specifications below are provisional and related only to the beginning of early access, and therefore may change over time.
Nightingale requirements on PC
Minims – 1080p, 45fps (70 with FG), Performance
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: i5-4430
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video Card: Geforce GTX 1060, Radeon RX 580 or Intel Arc A580
- Storage space: 70GB
Recommended – 1080p, 60fps (100 with FG), Balanced
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: i5-8600
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 2060 Super or Radeon RX 5700XT
- Storage space: 70GB
High – 1440p, 60fps (100 with FG), Quality
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: i9-900
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700XT
- Storage space: 70GB
Ultra – 4K, 60 fps (100 with FG), Ultra Quality
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: i9-13900
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Video Card: GeForce RTX 3090, Radeon RX 6950XT
- Storage space: 70GB
For those who don't know, Nightingale is a open world PvE survival in first person, which you can tackle solo or in cooperative mode with friends. The focus of the game will be centered on crafting, exploration and fighting in fantastic kingdoms that we can reach through various portals.
Early Access will begin on February 22, 2024. If you want to know more, we refer you to our preview of Nightingale.
#Nightingale #Full #requirements #revealed #60fps #support #DLSS3 #FSR3
Leave a Reply