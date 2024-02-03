Ahead of the start of Early Access of Nightingale scheduled for this month, developers Inflexion Games have revealed the full requirements of their MMO, from the minimum ones up to the Ultra ones with 4K resolution and 60fps.

Not only that, the team also revealed that, in addition to the already confirmed XeSS, the game will support upscaling technologies Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD's FSR 3including frame generation, which was also taken into account when drawing up the system requirements as an optional value.

The developers point out that the specifications below are provisional and related only to the beginning of early access, and therefore may change over time.