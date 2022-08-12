Early access to Nightingale it was recently postponed to 2023, as the team decided to update the game with the graphics engine Unreal Engine 5.

The open-world PvE survival game is the new title of the new studio from former Bioware Aaryn Flynn, known as Inflexion Games. Initially slated to launch in Early Access later this year, the team announced the postponement of Nightingale on Twitter, with the game set to debut in the “first half of 2023”.

“The choice is based on two considerations“explained the developer.”The first is an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. After looking at the potential UE5 has to offer, we have decided to upgrade now rather than wait until after release.“.

An update on our Early Access release pic.twitter.com/LLFLCP3f6h – Nightingale (@PlayNightingale) August 11, 2022



“Second, Inflexion Games is committed to delivering the best possible experience and delivering on the promise of what the Nightingale Realms universe has to offer players. To achieve this, the additional time will allow the team to make key improvements, strengthen content and refine gameplay“.

However, the team promises updates on the game in the coming weeks: “Until then we thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for what we are doing. It may take a little longer for the mystical Fae portals to open, but we appreciate that you have embarked on this journey with us.“.

