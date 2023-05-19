Inflexion Games decided to postpone the early access launch of Nightingale. Previously scheduled for the first half of 2023, early access on PC will begin duringautumn this year.

The news came via a developer video, where studio CEO Aaryn Flynn explained that the delay will allow developers to continue working and improve the game based on playtest feedback without putting pressure on the team.

“After several discussions with our team, we have come to the conclusion of moving Nightingale’s Early Access date to fall of this year,” Flynn said. “The reason is simple. The playtests are working. The feedback we’re getting is invaluable, and the extra time will allow us to continue working on the progress we’re making without putting our team’s health at risk.”

Flynn added that the additional time obtained thanks to the postponement will allow Inflexion Games to work specifically on the progression system and pacing, improvements to the game experience and to make “the realms of the game as mystical as possible”.

Announced in 2021, Nightingale is a survival Playable in single and multiplayer set in a fantasy version of the 1800s, with players exploring fantastic realms, battling hordes of fearsome creatures and building outposts on their long journey to Nightingale, a magical city and humanity’s last bastion.

If you want to know more, on our pages you will find the preview of Nightingale that we published at the end of last year, where we talk about the characteristics of Inflexion Games’ survival.