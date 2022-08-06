The Nightfell’s bestiarywhich tells legends and folklore of the incredible creatures and monsters that populate the world of Iùrmen, was awarded the gold medal at the Ennies, an important and prestigious recognition, an indication of the very high quality of the product. Nightfell is a paper role-playing game with RPG elements based on the fifth edition of Dungeons and Dragons, and it was conceived by the Italian Angelo Pelusowhich has expanded its projects after the success of the Kickstarter campaign that started the RPG.

We got to ask Angelo Peluso, creator of Nightfell, his consideration of the achievement:

This unexpected moment brings for me a great satisfaction and a great honor. I owe a lot to the public who have decided to reward these years of commitment and I am proud to see Nightfell win an international honor of this caliber.

Nightfell’s bestiary was announced last year with a sneak peak, featuring many goodies from the now award-winning manual. One of the images shown was of the not dead, quite basic but still iconic enemies. He had captured the attention of the players a beautiful raven shaman. Then there are, in the bestiary, beastly and ruthless creatures, real and proper abominations that leave no room for interpretation, and that it will be better not to be in front of them during the campaign. Among the various images that were shown in 2021, and that appear in the manual, the spectrashown in various forms, such as classical or a form composed predominantly of dark matter. Dragons are also present as a gem. In a drawing shown during the announcement it was possible to admire a large one green dragon bicorno, taken from Italian folklore.