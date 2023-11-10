If you’ve been eagerly awaiting Nightdive Studios’ Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion remaster, you’ll need to hang in there just a bit longer; the developer is delaying its release for a few weeks, with the dino FPS now coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch on 30th November.

Nightdive’s remastering of the original Turok trilogy – which was developed by the now-defunct Iguana Entertainment – has been removed from the undertaking; the studio released its Turok 1 remaster eight years ago, back in 2015, and its sequel got the spruce-up treatment two years later.

Nightdive’s Turok 3 remaster – which will mark the first time the game has been available since its N64 debut in 2000 – promises to be similarly thorough, introducing enhanced environment art and character models, updated weapon models, plus “advanced rendering features” that’ll include anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, and motion blur.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered announcement trailer.

All that’ll run at up to 120fps at 4K on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and there’s also talk of controller enhancements, including rumble, plus optional gyro controls on Switch. Finally, Trophies and Achievements will be available on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox come Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered revised launch date of 30th November.

Nightdive briefly addressed the delay in a post on social mediasaying it had opted to push back the remaster’s release in order to “deliver the best Turok 3 experience possible.”

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, if you’re unfamiliar, gives player the choice between two protagonists – Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2 protagonist Joshua Fireseed – as they worked to defeat the Oblivion and its Flesh Eater followers in another bout of dinosaur-flavored first-person shooter action.