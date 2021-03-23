Shadow Man: Remastered, Nightdive Studios’ enhanced version of Acclaim’s much-loved 1999 action-adventure, finally has a release date and will be coming to PC on 15th April.

Shadow Man, based on Valiant Comics’ Shadowman series, charts the adventures of Michael LeRoi, the latest in a line of voodoo warriors using the name of the titular hero.

What follows is a battle against the forces of darkness, in the form of a third-person shooter, as they attempt to cross over to the land of the living. It’s a battle that plays out in the real-world, known as Liveside – with locations including the streets of New York City and the swaps of Louisiana – as well as its terrifying counterpart, Deadside.

Shadow Man Remastered – Teaser Trailer.

Shadow Man originally launched on N64, PSone, Dreamcast, and PC back in 1999, and Nightdive Studios’ remaster, announced last summer, aims to freshen up the experience through various tweaks, enhancements, and visual improvements.

There’s 4K widescreen and HDR support, new dynamic shadow mapping and per-pixel lighting, plus anti-aliasing and “other post-processing magic”. Nightdive is also promising improved AI, physics, and controls, plus never-before-seen content cut from the original game.

Shadow Man: Remastered will be available through Steam, GOG, and the Epic Store when it releases on 15th April, and versions for Switch, Xbox One, and PS4 are “coming soon”.

Comic fans might also be intrigued to learn that Valiant is rebooting the Shadowman series alongside the video game remaster. It’s being created by writer Cullen Bunn (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, Asgardians of the Galaxy, Venom) and artist Jon Davis-Hunt (Clean Room), with issue one due to launch on 28th April.