The team Nightdive Studiostrue specialists of remakehe revealed What is the title you would like to work on more than any other and is perhaps an unexpected game: it is in fact The Operative: No One Lives Forever.

It is perhaps not a very well-known title but it still has a certain following: released in 2000 on PC, it was then brought a couple of years later to PS2 and Mac and subsequently had a sequel, but without becoming a particularly lasting, remaining essentially confined to those years.

Set in the 1960s, it's one first-person shooter with stealth elements and also equipped with a notable narrative base, developed by Monolith Productions and published by Fox Interactive. The game is inspired by the classic 007-style spy films, as the title suggests, and has agent Cate Archer as its protagonist, dealing with various threats around the world.