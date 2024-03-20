The team Nightdive Studiostrue specialists of remakehe revealed What is the title you would like to work on more than any other and is perhaps an unexpected game: it is in fact The Operative: No One Lives Forever.
It is perhaps not a very well-known title but it still has a certain following: released in 2000 on PC, it was then brought a couple of years later to PS2 and Mac and subsequently had a sequel, but without becoming a particularly lasting, remaining essentially confined to those years.
Set in the 1960s, it's one first-person shooter with stealth elements and also equipped with a notable narrative base, developed by Monolith Productions and published by Fox Interactive. The game is inspired by the classic 007-style spy films, as the title suggests, and has agent Cate Archer as its protagonist, dealing with various threats around the world.
In a rather explicit message on X, Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick addressed it directly Warner Brosasking to work on the game in question: “Hey WBGames, can we do a remaster of No One Lives Forever, please? Signed, anyone who likes this tweet.”
Considering that a completely similar message was also written by Kick to ask Disney to be able to work on Star Wars: Dark Forces, which actually happened and also with excellent results, we can hope that this initiative can also be successful.
The CEO of Nightdive invited users to like the message to increase the visibility of the request, so if you are interested in a return of The Operative: No One Lives Forever you know what to do, waiting for any developments on the matter.
