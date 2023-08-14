The CEO of Nightdive StudiosStephen Kick, revealed a few days ago that the development team is working on two games not yet announcedafter the success achieved with quake 2. Is this also a remaster?

Considering the history of the study, which over the years has specialized in this particular field with the various System Shock: Enhanced Edition and Shadow Man Remastered, as well as the upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, it is a very plausible hypothesis.