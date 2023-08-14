The CEO of Nightdive StudiosStephen Kick, revealed a few days ago that the development team is working on two games not yet announcedafter the success achieved with quake 2. Is this also a remaster?
Considering the history of the study, which over the years has specialized in this particular field with the various System Shock: Enhanced Edition and Shadow Man Remastered, as well as the upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, it is a very plausible hypothesis.
Between highs and lows
Although not all of Nightdive Studios’ works have so far shone, see for example our review of Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, there is no doubt that the American team has by now a lot of experience with this type of production.
The recent launch of Quake 2, which took place surprisingly during QuakeCon 2023, confirms it: it is not a simple reinterpretation of the id Software classic, but a version enriched also in content.
