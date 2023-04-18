Unlike the movies, the comic book world of Marvel may be more permissive as far as crossovers are concerned, that leads us to the fact that there are currently dozens of editions in which we see the avengers expand in huge ways. For that reason, die-hard fans still prefer the traditional storytelling model.

Now in Uncanny Spider-Man they are not giving a new narrative that might sound crazy to some, and that is precisely one of the X Men would become the new spider-man that would be nightcrawler, a character that little by little is gaining relevance. It’s worth mentioning, that it still wouldn’t replace Peter Parker.

Here the cover:

Uncanny Spider-Man returns to nightcrawler to his roots, but with another identity. The comic is part of the lineup of Marvel’s Fall of Xwhich means that the series is based on the events of the next Hellfire Gala that users have been waiting for. It is written by Si Spurrier from Legion of X and drawn by L.ee Garbett from The Death of Doctor Strange.

Followers will have to wait until September 6 p.To be able to buy the first volume, either in digital or physical format.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: For many of us this alternative world is totally unknown, but surely the most die-hard fans must have enjoyed incredible stories during all these years. Even when the Marvel Studios movies were coming.