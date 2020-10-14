Nightclubs To the nightclub directly from work: Tampere nightclub Doris tries new opening hours due to restrictions

“It is obvious that profitable business is not possible in such opening hours,” says the CEO.

From Tampere The nightclub Doris has been fighting the trials of the Korona times since Friday with a creative solution: it will open in the evening and close as early as 11 pm.

There is a significant difference from normal times, when no one had even heard of the corona, because at that time the nightclub only opened at 11 pm and closed at 5 am.

Doris is one of Finland’s longest nightclubs with the same name, place and idea, and an integral part of Tampere’s nightlife. It was opened as early as 1986.

“It’s a particular experiment. It all depends on how interested you are. Doris has a solid audience, and customers have expressed hopes that even earlier opening times could be of interest. The fact is, however, that this is a bit like trying to keep a breakfast restaurant open in the evening. It is strongly at odds with the original business idea, ”says the CEO Jaakko Sinivuori Aleksin Restaurants.

“We want to employ what we can, but of course with minimal staffing. We have had to introduce holidays and layoffs. We hope that the restrictions will be relaxed or at least not last long. If they don’t ease, then at least we’ve tried, ”he says.

In the photo taken last summer, restaurant manager Leo Partanen in Doris.­

Doris is known for her maze.­

Government decided at the end of September that in the provinces that were in the process of accelerating and spreading the corona epidemic, the traffic light should come at 10pm and the restaurant should be closed by 11pm.

“We respect limitations and somehow we have to try to adapt to the situation. But it is obvious that profitable business is not possible in such opening hours. ”

Nightclubs the rotating restaurant group NoHo Partners, on the other hand, does not follow the same lines. Its nightclubs are generally closed and staff laid off.

“We are now focusing on finding a balance between fighting the virus and protecting jobs. We will have to live with this virus for even longer, and now we need a comprehensive strategy to combat it and transparency in decisions that restrict the industry, ”says the CEO. Aku Vikström.

Current Doris is on her way anyway.

The exceptional opening hours trial, which will last for the rest of the year, will end at the turn of the year with the company handing over the premises to a construction company, which will later demolish the entire house out of the way of the new apartment building.

“Then our activities in those spaces will end. The future is open, what happens then, above all because of the corona situation. Doris will operate in those facilities until the end of this year, then the building will be demolished. ”

He doesn’t want to comment yet on whether Doris will continue in a new place later with a similar idea, but it’s possible.