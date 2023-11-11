Nightclubs | They’re trying to revive a legendary nightclub in Tampere – It just won’t work at all

Restaurateur Jaakko Sinivuori says that Doris is actively looking for a new location.

Specially the night club Doris, which was popular with students, closed its doors on Tampere’s Aleksis Kive street at the beginning of January 2021.

The legendary nightclub, which has been operating at the same address since its opening in 1986, was closed because the property where the restaurant was located was demolished to make way for a new building.

Doris’s in addition, CEO of Aleksin Ravintolat, which owns other traditional Tampere restaurants Jaakko Sinivuori says that Doris did well financially in the years before the closure.

This has given the company confidence that Doris’ story could also be worthwhile in a new location.

“The biggest challenge is finding the perfect location. Right now there is no such thing available in Tampere, but we will continue to look.”

Sinivuori says that the longer time has passed since the closure, the more critical it is to take into account that all critical factors for the new location are as perfect as possible: location, customer flows, undisturbedness for the residents of the area.

The time is not exactly the most suitable for the nightclub business, because at the moment pubs are also allowed to stay open until the early hours of the night.

“Doris has her loyal supporters and they are in different age groups. Still, the cold fact is that you can’t build a restaurant based on nostalgia and an old reputation alone.”

Blue Mountain according to one restaurant generation does not shuttle in the nightlife for many years. Almost three years have passed since Doris was closed.

“In that time, one generation starts to be lost.”

Sinivuori says that despite all this, it is precisely because of Doris’ “iron-solid brand” that the “new Doris” concept is active on the company’s desk.

“The willingness to reopen Doris is one hundred percent. But whether this state of will can be turned into practice after six months or six years, or never, is impossible to answer at the moment.”