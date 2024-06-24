Nightclubs | Mannerheimintie’s last gay bar is for sale – “It will go if it goes”

Nightclubs|The gay karaoke bar Mann’s Street, which has been operating on Mannerheimintie for over 25 years, is for sale.

Mannerheimintie The premises of the legendary gay karaoke bar Mann’s Street, located opposite Stockmann, are for sale. Owner Erkki Kosken there is no rush for shops, because the bar’s operation still generates profit.

“It will work if it works. If not, we will continue in the same place”, says Koski.

If the deals are successful, Mann’s Street will move to Makkaratalo in the heart of Helsinki, next to Hercules, a gay nightclub owned by Koske. Space could be found, as Hercules expanded to a thousand seats at the beginning of May after merging the premises of the former nightclub Baarikärpänen into its own.

“That would increase the utilization rate of the premises. The rents for the two places are incredible, and you could save on staff, porters and cleaning. However, the customer base we specialize in is limited,” Koski reflects.

Mann’s Street is Mannerheimintie’s last gay bar, which is especially known for its karaoke. In the past, both Hercules and DTM have operated near it, but both had to move off Hotel St. George Road. Hercules’ lease was terminated due to the construction of the hotel in 2015, and DTM was forced to cease operations in 2020 when it could not reduce the noise from the nightclub to the hotel rooms.

One Kosken one of the conditions of sale is that the concept of the space will change and there will not be a bar or karaoke place aimed at rainbow people.

“It would be silly to sell it, if the premises continue with the same idea and a different name. It wouldn’t make any sense,” explains Koski.

The Mann’s Street facilities are not located at street level, which, according to Koski, reduces the number of casual visitors. According to him, however, a small night club or even a restaurant could be built there, as the premises have a kitchen.

The location has not hindered the karaoke bar that has been operating there since 1998, because according to Koske, its clientele is loyal. Some of the customers have been visiting Mann’s Street since the beginning of the millennium, when Koske’s previous Cafè Escale was closed.

“No random people get lost there. Customers will be sad if Mann’s Street closes because it has been like home to them.”