The elected representative of Calvados, former owner of a nightclub, asks the government for the possibility of opening certain establishments in “green territory” to test the health protocol proposed by the unions.

A hundred deputies questioned the government on Tuesday, September 29, on the alarming situation of nightclubs. They are calling for the reopening of establishments closed since the start of confinement. “300 have already gone out of business for good “, deplores Christophe Blanchet, MoDem deputy of Calvados and former nightclub boss, at the origin of the call. According to him, we must try “experiments in certain areas in green” by respecting the health protocol proposed by the unions to fight against Covid-19 and see “to what extent it is applicable”.

franceinfo: Why this request? Is it really serious when the epidemic is on the rise?

Christophe Blanchet: We are a hundred deputies since June 1 to ask that the protocols that the unions have proposed be studied by the Ministry of Health, which today has still not been done. I return the question: why not open the nightclubs today since the nightclubs were closed this summer on the pretext that they could participate in the spread of the virus? In this case, they were closed this summer and the virus has spread through clandestine parties, private parties.

We must not forget that 80% of the clusters that took place this summer came from weddings and private and birthday parties.Christophe Blanchetto franceinfo

So, today we alert the National Assembly, to say that the law which arrives Thursday in the hemicycle on the state of emergency, if it is voted as it is, submits the discotheques to a closure until April 1st. How can we imagine April 1, knowing that the aid is allocated until December 31? How is it that we do not rely on them with their protocol rather than accepting the clandestinity of the parties that take place on the left, on the right, everywhere on the territory?

Unless there is a general curfew for all nightlife and citizens’ life at 10 p.m., I don’t see how one can imagine that the population will not find a way to have fun in private parties in apartments or in private premises rented for this purpose and which are outside the regulatory framework. So, there is really a good sense to find because there is a lot of misunderstanding today and the situation is becoming very, very anxiety-provoking.

What is the sanitary protocol proposed by discotheque professionals?

The unions submitted to us in July a protocol with a temperature measurement at the entrance of each customer, with a systematic identification of each customer, taking a phone number or downloading the StopCovid application, with placement of each customer at tables, hidden movements when they want to go to the toilets or elsewhere. With also a decrease in reception capacity, initially to 50%, or even 70%.

Why don’t we try experiments in certain areas in green today to see to what extent it is applicable?Christophe Blanchetto franceinfo

Remember that since March 16, nightclubs have not received any money. Of course, we obtained a solidarity fund in July for these 1,600 professionals who employ just over 40,000 people in France, so that they can already at least finish paying their expenses. But there are real threats today on these people who are at the end of their nerves, who are at the end of their tether, at the end of their energy too, because they cannot see the end of the tunnel, because they only see money coming out of their establishment, their treasury and personal accounts and foreclosures on their homes and real estate.

Government aid, for the moment, is not enough for nightclubs?

Jobs are at risk. Partial unemployment is maintained at 100%. But if we do not support them financially today, they will be in bankruptcy. 300 have already gone out of business for good.