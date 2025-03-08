03/08/2025



Updated at 08: 54h.





The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni has reported early this Saturday that Pope Francis “has spent a quiet night and is resting.” It is the language that uses to communicate that there have been no new respiratory crises and that the situation at this time is stable.

This Saturday is expected to publish a new medical bulletin throughout the day, probably with the results of new tests and analysis between yesterday and today. “It’s time to wait to see how the situation is going”the Vatican sources hinted on Friday.

Apparently, the Pope is being very good to use “non -invasive mechanical ventilation” mask, because it allows him to rest well and avoid the danger of respiratory crisis during sleep. Throughout the day uses nostrils of high flow to receive oxygen therapy.

In addition to prescribed pharmacological therapy, Francisco is performing respiratory and motor physiotherapy, as it has been stopped in the hospital for more than three weeks.









These crises have not been presented since last Monday. In any case, medical sources insist that the pontiff is not out of danger because his clinical situation is “stable” within a “complex clinical picture”, and that prognosis remains “reserved.”

Yesterday the Vatican explained that the Pope had found strength to get out of his room and pray in his chapel “about 20 minutes” and that he even spent a little time to some work tasks. These are tasks that require little effort, as reading some texts. He is accompanied only by health personnel, because he is not receiving visits even from his closest collaborators.

On the other hand, the Vatican will also announce today what modality the Pope will follow for the Angelus this Sunday, if a new recorded message -the less probable hypothesis -, or simply a written text signed by Francis as he has done the last three weeks.