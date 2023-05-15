A few days ago I finished a story about fourteen or fifteen pasternswhich I named “Night walk”. I thought a qualification appropriate because the plot bears as character protagonist to a women that you don’t have to earn the bread you eat or the wine you drink or the clothes you wear.

That is, you do not have to strive for anything. Everything you need and can be bought is at your fingertips. His only concern is to alleviate the loneliness that inhabits it and exorcise the tedium and the boredom that, more often than he would like, he gets to touch her. This causes him to sleep during the day and for the nights entertains herself by wandering alone through the streets of the city and, when she gets tired of walking and seeing the landscape, without thinking too much about it, she goes to have a beer or a glass of wine in places that are not always good reputationwhere it is common for her to meet other people as lonely or more lonely than her.

I write this, without any special commitment, I think that only to remember —remind me— that I sent the aforementioned text for its possible publication in a magazinewhich I suppose not many people read, but it is still a space for writers like me to share the work they have done and comfort themselves a little by thinking that they have at least two or three readers. Although that is not really important.

writing is like a disease and whoever writes never stops and whether they read it or not continue writing. Well, I don’t intend to talk about it either. act of writing or the theme of the writing. I return, then, to the story written and then sent to the editor, who, after reading it, told me that he liked it and that he was interested in publishing it, nothing more than a well-known writer —who has already died a few years ago— already has a story with the same name and it is recommended that mine be called differently. I told him that I had no objection to it and I think now —at this moment— of the many other names I can give him.

It may interest you: