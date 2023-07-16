Deutsche Wellei

07/16/2023

Start up launches a new night train between Berlin and Brussels and is already planning new routes. But national regulations within the bloc still stand in the way. It’s Sunday, just before 11 pm. At Berlin Central Station, passengers wait for the next train: the new night train to Brussels. Waiting on platform 14 are mainly people with backpacks, some with bicycles. “I’m not that excited as I’ve traveled a lot by night train. But I’m curious,” admits Eugenio from Italy. He hopes that initiatives like this one, created by small companies, will help boost the sector.

EU Commission wants to promote rail traffic

Every year, new connections between European cities emerge. Leading the way is the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), although smaller companies are also entering the market. BTE BahnTouristikExpress, Snälltaget, RegioJet, Flixtrain, WestBahn, ILSA and European Sleeper are just a few examples of small initiatives currently heating up the market.

At least that is the assessment of Josef Doppelbauer, head of the European Railway Agency (ERA). The phenomenon goes hand in hand with the goals of the European Commission, which wants to make Europe climate neutral by 2050 with the help of the so-called Green Deal (European Green Agreement).

The expansion and improvement of rail traffic is explicitly planned for the transport sector, also at night and, above all, across borders. The European Sleeper, specifically, is one of ten pilot projects that the Commission intends to support as part of the action plan to promote cross-border rail travel.

Old wagons, new routes

The idea behind it seems obvious: a rail network that connects European cities with each other — who can’t understand? But “connecting Europe by train” sounds easier than it really is. After all, there are many challenges, says Chris Engelsman, one of the founders of European Sleeper. The acquisition of bunk beds and sleeping cars is just one of them.

For years, night trains were ignored, with production of new carriages being reduced at the same pace. What runs on the rails today is already 30 years old, and the range of wagons in this segment is negligible throughout Europe. And yet, there’s a real rush for cheap old vehicles, says transport industry expert Christian Böttger.

Contrary to expectations, no new night trains arrive at Berlin’s main train station. Cars look, shall we say, a little old-fashioned. Modern, trans-European rail traffic is therefore still just a vague idea.

Waiting longer is not an option

European Sleeper is determined to invest in new sleeping cars with modern equipment, assured Chris Engelsman in an interview with DW. The problem is that these trains are expensive. Instead of spending years investing in new railcars, therefore, the company opted for the pragmatic path: “At the moment, this is what we have. There is nothing else available. We had a feeling the night train needed to get on the tracks now; that we have to start now”, says Engelsman. The company also wants to grow, and plans new connections soon — like Barcelona in 2025. But that depends on the night train carriages.

National rules stand in the way of rails in the EU

A lack of overnight carriages is just one problem — a European rail network fragmented by national rules and regulations is another. The new night train, for example, runs from Germany to Belgium via the Netherlands. Three countries, three different systems and rules.

But what do they all have in common? “They are nationally oriented, that is, they always think in national categories”, explains the founder of European Sleeper, for whom the greatest difficulty is precisely the work of coordination across national borders.

For Doppelbauer, head of the EU’s railway agency, the key to truly connecting rail traffic in Europe lies in the European mindset and political will. The bloc has been working for years to reduce the number of national regulations, having already reduced the technical rules from 14 to 6 thousand. The main shortcoming of railroads, says Doppelbauer, is that, “unlike aviation or navigation, there are no globally applicable rules.”

Cross-border travel made easy

In any case, cross-border travel by night train is indeed getting easier, despite all the regulations. Passenger coaches and night trains will soon be able to run in all EU countries and not just where they were initially approved. This means that not only will it be easier for operators, but the resale value of the cars will also increase.

For that to happen, the ERA boss hopes the business will become more attractive to smaller overnight train providers. As for travellers, the EU plans to launch a platform soon where it will be possible to buy night train tickets across Europe.

But in order to make operations easier for small and large companies, it would be necessary not only to abolish national rules in Europe, but also to create a level playing field between air and rail transport, argues traffic expert Böttger. He points above all to the issue of subsidies, which currently cover only air traffic.

Airplane vs. Train

According to Back-on-Track Europe and Transport & Environment, traveling by train could be between 7% and 48% cheaper if taxes were eliminated on cross-border rail connections and rail operators had to pay little or no tolls. .

With the Brussels-Berlin route, the European market for night trains is one connection richer. “We really hope that other initiatives will now see that even very small companies are able to place themselves amongst the big rail companies and thus open up a new route,” Chris Engelsman told DW.

