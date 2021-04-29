They have been an unpredictable team throughout the season. An irregular start to the course in which he seemed strong against the strong and weak against the weak, with games in which he offered two radically opposite faces within the same forty minutes, and then a harsh depression of eight consecutive defeats for, in this section In the end, to be stronger than ever once the injured have been forgotten, the signings adapted and learned to fight the Covid-19.

From one of its worst moments to, now, being able to match its best consecutive winning streak ever, the five that the 2015-16 season team achieved between matchdays 30 and 34, led by Fotis Katsikaris and who led UCAM to the first ‘playoff’ in its history and its first European qualification with seventh place that gave full right to the EuroCup of the following season. That was also the only season in which he won more games than he lost, 18 to 16.

Placed today in the twelfth position of the table with 13 victories and 17 defeats, making the backpack of triumphs one more loaded than that of stumbles seems complicated, as well as opting for a ‘playoff’ that is two victories away – the Manresa, eighth, has one more game – plus the ‘basket-average’, at the moment against those of Sito with all the teams involved in the fight. Returning to the Champions League is more plausible, depending on how far the European positions fall this season, but what UCAM can achieve tonight for its history is to match its best winning streak.

A two-sided Valencia



Who will be in front to prevent Sito’s group from equaling that of Fotis is Valencia Basket, a great of the competition that has not been spared a certain Guadiana complex throughout the season. Fifth classified with 20 victories and 11 defeats, his first third of the season offered many doubts, but between December 2020 and February 2021 he chained eleven consecutive victories that straightened out a season combined with the Euroleague, where he also made a magnificent sprint for the ‘ playoff ‘that finally ran out of a prize.

However, then five defeats would come in the next six games and, with them, the doubts would return an unwieldy dressing room for the always questioned Jaume Ponsarnau. Now, the Valencians have won their last three matches, but last Sunday they almost did not count it against Bilbao Basket, in decline, which came to win by 21 points before the Levantine comeback (99-90) .

Davis returns



To try to twist Valencia towards the dysfunction side, Sito Alonso will once again have at his service the guard Jordan Davis, the fittest player at UCAM Murcia until he tested positive for coronavirus before the match against Real Betis, which was played just two days after breaking his scoring record in the Endesa League with 29 points against Baskonia. His last PCR resolved as negative, he returned to training yesterday.

For his part, Latvian forward Rinalds Malmanis, the only active positive in the university first team, remains in quarantine.