new Delhi: In North India, people will have to face more chill in the next two days. The Meteorological Department (IMD) said today that from December 29-31 in the parts of North India, night temperatures can be recorded down by 3-5 degrees. IMD said that the situation of cold wave is likely to decrease from January 2.

Cold wave is likely to occur in isolated areas in Uttar Pradesh. Cold wave is likely to occur at some places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during 30-31 December. The IMD said, ‘During the next three days (29-31 December), the minimum temperature in northwest India can fall by 3-5 degree Celsius. After that there will be a slight increase in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Orange alert has also been issued for the states. The IMD said that during December 28-30, cold shivering could occur in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and isolated areas in Delhi and North Rajasthan.

IMD said, “From 31 December to 2 January, there is a possibility of thick fog during the morning in some areas in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh.”

