A 29-year-old boy drowned last night in the waters of Lake Maggiore. The alarm went off at 4 this morning in Laveno Mombello, in the province of Varese. The young man, according to what was reconstructed, had dived into the water for a night swim and was seen sinking by some people.

The firefighters of the Ispra detachment with divers from Milan intervened on the spot. The divers then found the 29-year-old on the seabed and recovered him to entrust him to medical personnel, who tried to revive him without success.