Night sweats can be a sign of something serious, including a type of blood cancer called myeloma, which is a cancer of a type of blood cell that affects the immune system, bones and kidneys.

Myeloma treatments have improved dramatically in the past two decades, with more than half of patients surviving for at least five years after diagnosis, according to Cancer Research UK.

Tests usually start with blood, urine and a chest X-ray, and further tests may be needed in hospital, such as an MRI scan or bone biopsy.

And if sweating is accompanied by weight loss, it will become worrisome, as symptoms indicate cancers, lymphoma, or even bacterial infection.

Symptoms of myeloma: